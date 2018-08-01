Bennett furious over hospital name-change discussions

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has slammed Labor's proposal to spend millions on renaming Lady Cilento while Wide Bay Burnett waits on a new hospital.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has slammed Labor's proposal to spend millions of dollars on renaming a Brisbane hospital while the Wide Bay Burnett continues to wait on a new health facility.

Health Minister Steven Miles announced the review on Tuesday amid concerns Lady Cilento Children's Hospital was perceived to be a private hospital rather than a public one, due to its name.

Far from impressed by the debate and the potential spend of taxpayer dollars, Mr Bennett said the Bundy region was yet again being overlooked and treated like a "poor relation” compared to the south-east.

"It's well documented that our region needs a new hospital,” he said.

"Here we are still waiting for a new Level Five hospital in Bundaberg, yet unbelievably the Health Minister is looking at sinking millions of dollars into a project that would achieve nothing.”

"Surely changing the name of the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane is not a priority. Saving lives, reducing wait times and seeing emergency department patients more quickly in the Burnett is.

"Our hard working nurses, paramedics and doctors do an incredible job and we need world class facilities to continue to deliver the best health care for our community.

"The reported millions that would be chewed up in a supposed hospital name change in the south-east could go a very long way to saving lives in our region and helping our health staff who are run off their feet.

"The Bundaberg health system is rapidly deteriorating under this Palaszczuk Government. Even dental wait lists have blown out.

"The people of Bundaberg and Burnett deserve first class health services and it's about time we got what we expect and deserve.”

Queenslanders will have a month to have their say on the new name.

To vote go to Naming Queensland's children's hospital.