Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has slammed Labor's proposal to spend millions on renaming Lady Cilento while Wide Bay Burnett waits on a new hospital.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has slammed Labor's proposal to spend millions on renaming Lady Cilento while Wide Bay Burnett waits on a new hospital. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Politics

Bennett furious over hospital name-change discussions

Sarah Steger
by
1st Aug 2018 10:51 AM

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has slammed Labor's proposal to spend millions of dollars on renaming a Brisbane hospital while the Wide Bay Burnett continues to wait on a new health facility.

Health Minister Steven Miles announced the review on Tuesday amid concerns Lady Cilento Children's Hospital was perceived to be a private hospital rather than a public one, due to its name.

Far from impressed by the debate and the potential spend of taxpayer dollars, Mr Bennett said the Bundy region was yet again being overlooked and treated like a "poor relation” compared to the south-east.

"It's well documented that our region needs a new hospital,” he said.

"Here we are still waiting for a new Level Five hospital in Bundaberg, yet unbelievably the Health Minister is looking at sinking millions of dollars into a project that would achieve nothing.”

"Surely changing the name of the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane is not a priority. Saving lives, reducing wait times and seeing emergency department patients more quickly in the Burnett is.

"Our hard working nurses, paramedics and doctors do an incredible job and we need world class facilities to continue to deliver the best health care for our community.

"The reported millions that would be chewed up in a supposed hospital name change in the south-east could go a very long way to saving lives in our region and helping our health staff who are run off their feet.

"The Bundaberg health system is rapidly deteriorating under this Palaszczuk Government. Even dental wait lists have blown out.

"The people of Bundaberg and Burnett deserve first class health services and it's about time we got what we expect and deserve.”

Queenslanders will have a month to have their say on the new name.

To vote go to Naming Queensland's children's hospital.

bundaberg labor lady cilento childrens hospital stephen bennett mp
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project

    premium_icon Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project

    News THE final details of a $30m plan to transform Rules Beach will be considered by a Qld court, as the developer seeks approval to minor changes to the application.

    DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    premium_icon DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    News RESIDENTS living on Rosenstet Lane are at war.

    Exclusive: Bundaberg banks on Bitcoin to boost tourism

    premium_icon Exclusive: Bundaberg banks on Bitcoin to boost tourism

    News Business looks to lure tourists to Bundy using cryptocurrency

    Business set to boom because we #lovebundy

    Business set to boom because we #lovebundy

    Council News Help spread the message that we love Bundaberg.

    • 1st Aug 2018 10:04 AM

    Local Partners