Subscribe
Bennett encourages women to take up bursary offer

29th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is encouraging local women to apply for the 2020 National Council of Women of Queensland Inc. bursaries.

“Applications are now open with more than 40 bursaries on offer for women from Year 12 to PhD students,” he said.

“We have so many incredible young women in our region and these bursaries could help them kickstart their personal and professional passions.

“There is no doubt there will be a greater need for assistance with educational expenses this year so this is a great initiative to explore.”

Applications will close on Monday 1 June.

All the details, including the application forms, can be found on the NCWQ website.

