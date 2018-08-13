Menu
PRETTY IN PINK: MP Stephen Bennett looking his best for cancer awareness
Bennett dresses in pink, takes a walk for cancer awareness

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Aug 2018 2:32 PM
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett went for a stroll through Nielson Park in a bright pink outfit today to promote awareness for the upcoming Walk for Women's Cancers.

Mr Bennett said he encouraged the Bundaberg community to dress up and join the 3km or 6km walk on September 9 to help raise funds for a great cause.

"Cancer touches the lives of many, including thousands of people in our region, so please gather your friends and don some pink to help raise funds and awareness to ensure the Cancer Council can continue its vital work,” Mr Bennett said.

The walk will start at Nielson Park, Bargara at 8am and will have activities, entertainment and food stalls during the day to support the event.

Register now for the Walk for Women's Cancers at the Cancer Council's website.

