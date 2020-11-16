Bennett ‘delighted’ by new shadow assistant role

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett says he’s delighted to be working under new LNP leader David Crisafulli as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development.

The role was announced following the formation of a new state opposition under Mr Crisafulli.

Mr Bennett has previously served as the opposition minister for Child Safety, Youth, the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence and for Veterans.

“I’m delighted to take on a new role under the leadership of David Crisafulli,” he said.

“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about our region and all it has to offer, which is why I’m determined to use my new role in tourism industry development to secure our fair share.

“Tourism is such a big part of the Bundaberg-Burnett and I look forward to working closely alongside David Crisafulli to create new opportunities for the region and our great state.”

Mr Bennett said he would be keeping a close eye on the State Government.

“There’s so much work to be done here and I’m determined to hold Labor to account on all their promises to our community,” he said.

“We want and need a new hospital. Labor has also committed to flood mitigation and a new alcohol and drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Bundaberg, and our farmers have been promised reduced water bills.

“I won’t rest until our community has all that was promised to us, and more.”

Mr Bennett said he would also be continuing his push to see Paradise Dam at its original capacity.

“I will be relentlessly pursuing Labor on Paradise Dam to see that it is restored to its original capacity,” he said.

“As a priority, I will also be working to ensure our port reaches its full potential, with improved riverfront and marina access, new public green spaces, shops, new businesses and residential opportunities to significantly boost the economy and create more jobs, as well as provide lifestyle benefits for the region.

“Of course, first and foremost I enjoy grassroots representations – working for the mums and dads that need our help.

“I will continue to provide a strong, local voice for our community.”