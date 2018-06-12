BENNETT: 'Debt a number one priority for State Budget'

WHILE everyone seems to be calling for more infrastructure to come to Bundaberg in today's State Budget, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett would like to see Queensland debt addressed as a priority.

Mr Bennett said he also supported the call for a level five hospital and flood mitigation but, it was important not to forget about the increasing debt in the State.

"Every man, woman and child is lumbered with this significant debt,” Mr Bennett said.

"It's about time to take real action with some tax relief.”

The member for Burnett said the cost of living was rising and now was the time to act.

"Poor mismanagement of the Budget is where this stems from,” he said.

The Courier-Mail reported earlier this week Queensland's debt would balloon to $83 billion in the next four years, a figure Treasurer Jackie Trad has defended as an inevitable result of the government's plans to future-proof the state against a growing population.

Ms Trad said the Government was borrowing to build now and avoid a costly "infrastructure crisis”.

Mr Bennett also said two key items to look at in this year's State Budget would be electricity and water prices.

"These keep rising,” he said.

"It's time to tackle them now for our future generations and farming.”

The effect of the water and electricity prices expanded in particularly through Mr Bennett's electorate and he hoped this would be addressed in today's State Budget.