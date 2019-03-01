Bennett calls out Minister's 'backflip' on deadly road

THE Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is delighted to see funding to upgrade Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd, however he has questioned why it has taken so long.

Queensland Minister for transport and main roads Mark Bailey has committed $6 million to improve the safety of Bundaberg's deadliest road, but the funding has raised questions over statements made when calls for the upgrades were presented almost four months ago.

Mr Bennett joined the NewsMail, community members, and RACQ in highlighting the need for vital changes to the road in November.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Mike Knott BUN300818BENNETT2

A response from a department spokesperson at the time said a routine inspection had been conducted recently and no issues were detected that required immediate attention.

In response to the funding announcement, Mr Bennett yesterday said "it is a huge relief to see that work on this dangerous stretch of road will finally be conducted" and any work aimed to reduce road trauma and fatality rates was crucial.

"I have always supported the RACQ in their calls for urgent action on this high risk road, that has tragically taken nine lives, and I am extremely pleased to see that Minister Bailey has listened," he said.

"However, I have to question the competency of the Minister considering he told us back in November that there was no identified problems with the road.

"Again, it is a huge win for the region to see action being taken on a notorious section of road after public outcry, but I cannot help but question why it has taken so long."