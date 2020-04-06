Bennett calls for real estate agent costs to be waived

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has called on the State Government to waive the licence and registration renewal fees for real estate agents and businesses for six months following a crash in property sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Benett said open homes and auctions were forbidden due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements and real estate agents across the region had seen their earnings collapse.

Real estate agents are still being asked to apply for one-year or three-year licence renewals, costing $740 and $2054 respectively.

Registration renewal fees were an additional $171.60 for one year or $416.90 for three years and respective business licences ranged from $419.70 to $1092.70.

Mr Bennett said the state government should waive the fees to prevent a health crisis from becoming a major jobs crisis, considering real estate agents were the second-largest small business employer in Queensland.

“Most real estate agents have no idea when their next sale will be, yet the state government continues to hammer them with these unfair fees,” he said.

His calls were supported by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.