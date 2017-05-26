Bennett calls for dental health vouchers to fill holes

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has urged the State Government to reinstate dental health vouchers to help disadvantaged residents in the region.

Speaking in Queensland Parliament this week, Mr Bennett highlighted the plight of people living in the Agnes Water and surrounding towns who faced lengthy travel to access dental treatment through the public system.

Mr Bennett said those living in regional communities to the north of the Burnett electorate were disadvantaged when it came to accessing dental health services.

"As a visit to the nearest oral health clinic in Bundaberg involves a lengthy round trip - it is beyond many of our older residents - dental health outcomes are poorer here than in the big cities,” Mr Bennett told Parliament.

"Under the LNP, people in Agnes Water had access to dental vouchers for treatment by private dentists to get off the waiting list for dental care.

"This scheme has been discontinued, and people in the north of my electorate struggle to get the care they need.

"They urgently need the reintroduction of the dental voucher scheme for emergency and general public dental care.”