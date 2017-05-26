Benefit concert to help Kel walk on his own

SINCE infancy, Kel McLean has been confined to a wheelchair, but 40 years later he started a program that has radically changed his life.

In what is nothing short of a miracle, intervention by local massage therapist Tracy Knight and Mr McLean's unwavering spirit has enabled him to walk with the aid of crutches on wheels.

In order to help him continue his battle against the odds and walk on his own, Kel's father Doug is holding a Benefit Concert tonight upstairs at the Brothers Club.

With all proceeds of the benefit concert will go towards Kel's program, there will be entertainment by Mark Lavender, Baz Franklin, Alex Peden, Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band, 6 Strong and A to Z Backing Band.

Entry to the concert is $15 with 100 prizes to win in raffles and a lucky door prize.

To book a table or for more information contact Doug McLean on 0402 069 977