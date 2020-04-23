Bendigo Bank agency leaves town after nine years

LEAVING TOWN: Bendigo Bank's Gayndah agency will be closing at the end of April, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

AFTER several efforts were made to keep the service in Gayndah, Bendigo Bank will be closing their agency.

Located on 15 Capper St, North Burnett Community Enterprises Limited (NBCEL) first opened the agency more than nine years ago.

Its final day of trading will be Thursday, April 30, with NBCEL chair John Zahl saying the decision to leave town was unfortunate.

“While the commercial decision to close the agency after more than nine years is regrettable, every effort has been explored to maintain a presence in Gayndah,” Mr Zahl said.

“Our Bendigo Community Bank branch in Mundubbera is available to assist customers with face-to-face banking, along with a range of other lending and financial services.”

Mr Zahl said there’ll be a mobile lender ready to visit Gayndah as required, with the Mundubbera branch providing mobile lending services across both the North Burnett, and Banana shires.

“Customers can continue to bank 24/7 online, or via our mobile app,” he said.

“[They] can also conduct their banking via Australia Post’s Bank@Post service.

“We would like to thank the staff at Gayndah for their service and support, and wish them every success in the future.”