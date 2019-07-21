Ben Cousins allegedly breaches bail

Ben Cousins' fall from grace looks to have added its latest chapter with the former Brownlow Medalist appearing back in court.

Police arrived at Cousins' home in Bicton yesterday after he allegedly breached his bail conditions with a failed drug test, according to Nine News.

Cousins appeared in court on Saturday morning and was reportedly given a final warning over the failed tests and warned he would be taken back into custody if he breaches his bail conditions again.

The court heard the former star had submitted two voided urine samples last month as well as hearing he had rescheduled three tests.

Ben Cousins in a post from last week.

Cousins is set to face trial in September after his ex-partner Maylea Tinicheff accused him of stalking and threatening her.

Police are still investigating whether the former AFL player breached his violence restraining order when he met his kids and their mother at the park this week.

The news comes just days after he appeared healthy and happy on a recent outing to an Asian restaurant in Perth the brothel madam who he lived with last year.

Langtrees owner Mary-Anne Kenworthy posted several photographs of the ex-AFL star on social media with encouraging messages of his general wellbeing.

"Had a lovely meal at Pachi Pachi tonight with Ben Cousins," Kenworthy wrote. "He is looking great, a healthy appetite. We discussed social media and learning together to move forward positively and wisely."

"He is (on a healthy path) and I pray will stay on it," she added.

Cousins, 41, was recently photographed reconnecting with his family while having a kick of the footy in a park near his parents' home in Bicton.

Scheduled to face trial for allegedly stalking and threatening his former partner and the mother of his children Maylea Tinecheff in September, Cousins told the Daily Mail he was happy.

"I'm good, mate, really good," he said. "I'm just enjoying a nice day with my kids."