Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

