The historic Kandanga Hotel is up for sale. Mike Knott BUN180211BEE3
Beloved Gympie region pub is up for sale

scott kovacevic
1st Aug 2018 12:02 AM
A PIECE of Mary Valley history is about to go under the hammer with the owners of the Kandanga Hotel putting the historic property up for sale.

Owner Doug and Carolyn Greensill have lived through the ultimate highs and lows of the properties 104-year history.

The Greensills are happy to have had a part in the hotel's history, although Mr Greensill admitted their run will probably be remembered as a one-of-a-kind.

"We'll probably go down as the ones that accidentally burnt the old one down and replaced it with this," Mr Greensill said.

 

PHOENIX: Carol and Doug Greensill are selling the rebuilt Kandanga Hotel after owning it for the past three-and-a-half years. Scott Kovacevic

"This will be here in 100 years time."

The hotel was razed in December 2015, forcing the Greensills to operate out of a nearby shed for more than a year.

It reopened in July last year, and now the couple are moving on.

Mr Greensill said it was a choice made for a very sinple reason: time.

"We want to do a bit of travelling before we get too old," he said.

 

Carol and Doug Greensill are selling the rebuilt Kandanga Hotel after owning it for the past 3-and-a-half years. Scott Kovacevic

"Now is as good a time as any."

In their run as owners the hotel was graced by the likes of comedian Col Elliott, country and western music star James Blundell, and rugby league legend "Alfie" Langer.

"The locals, they are the highlight," Mr Green sill said.

"They kept us going up in the shed and it hasn't dropped off.

"They're great supporters out here."

NAI Harcourts' agent John Greensill said that even though the hotel has been on the market for less than a week, interest was high.

In two days, he said, the property had racked up more than 8000 online views.

The auction is on Sunday September 2 at 11am.

Gympie Times

