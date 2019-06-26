Bells to ring across Bundy to celebrate historic milestone

LOUD MESSAGE: Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the existing bell in the War Memorial Tower.

LOUD MESSAGE: Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the existing bell in the War Memorial Tower. Mike Knott BUN311018BEL4

BUNDABERG'S peace bells are set to ring for the very first time tomorrow as the The Anglican Parish of Bundaberg hosts a service in celebration of the Centenary of the Treaty of Versailles.

This treaty holds a monumental place in Australian history as its signing signified the official ending of World War I. This peace treaty was signed on June 28, 1919 and 100 years on what better way to commemorate its declaration than with the inaugural ringing of the peace bells.

Bundaberg has six bells, making the region home to one of three churches in Queensland which have full-circle ringing bells.

The bells are named peace, love, joy, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness and kindness, patience and self-control.

Since 1937 only one bell has hung in the tower, but that all changed in April when they were raised into position.

Speaking to the NewsMail in April, parish council member Russell Cobb said it was a tradition to name the bells.

"Sometimes they are named after people, but we felt these names were more appropriate," he said.

The service will begin at 10am on Friday at the Christ Church Anglican Church, 59 Woongarra St.