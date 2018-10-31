Menu
TURTLE SEASON: St Luke's Anglican school principal Craig Merritt, Junior Turtle Rangers and Sandy the loggerhead ring the bells at Christ Church last year.
Community

Bells ring as turtles hit Mon Repos

Emma Reid
by
31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM

DO YOU hear the bells ring?

The church bells are chiming to announce the the return of nesting turtles to Mon Repos.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the annual ringing of the bells was a beloved tradition announcing the arrival of the first nesting marine turtles for the season.

"Junior Turtle Ranger students from St Luke's Anglican School will be the first to ring Bargara's Anglican St Peter's Church bells marking the start of the season,” Ms Enoch said.

Mon Repos turtle centre staff spotted the first nesting loggerhead on Monday night about 11pm as she was returning to the ocean. The turtle had reached the dunes but did not lay any eggs.

"For Bundaberg, the sounds of bells ringing through the town is a reminder of how crucial the region is to the conservation of endangered loggerhead turtles,” Ms Enoch said.

