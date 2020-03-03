Bella shocks in see-through wedding dress

We’re used to seeing the supermodel in skimpy swimwear but Bella Hadid left even less to the imagination when she stepped out in a very revealing gown.

We’re used to seeing the supermodel in skimpy swimwear but Bella Hadid left even less to the imagination when she stepped out in a very revealing gown.

As one of the world's most famous supermodels Bella Hadid is no stranger to the catwalk.

But the 23-year-old stepped out for her most memorable looks yet over the weekend for Paris Fashion Week.

Walking the runway for Vivienne Westwood Hadid wore an OTT white lace gown which featured big enough puff sleeves that would make Anne of Green Gables, well, green with envy.

However hard to miss was the fact that the top half of the floor-length gown was completely sheer.

US model Bella Hadid model walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood show. Picture: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

That detail didn't go unnoticed by Hadid's followers when the supermodel shared a video of her walking in the racy dress with her 28 million Instagram followers.

Hadid wrote in the caption that it was "my kind of wedding dress".

"Thank you for this moment, my forever respect and love to the both of you radical human beings … I get so excited every season to watch you work … dagger instead of flowers," she said.

Hadid said it was “my kind of wedding dress”. Picture: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

"OH TO BE YOUNG!!! Never stop showing them NEVERRRRRRRR," model Chrissy Teigen commented.

"Slaying quite literally," one person wrote, while another added: "Project this walk on my tombstone."

Meanwhile others joked that Hadid had perhaps, erm, neglected to wear something.

"You forgot the bra," one wrote.

"You didn't forget something?!" another person quipped.

BELLA HADID TRAINING AND DIET

Hadid has a balanced approach to her diet, eating foods that will give her energy on shoots while also treating herself.

She told Harper's BAZAAR in 2017 that she likes to start her day with either eggs or a bagel.

"If I have the morning off, I'll either make eggs and sausage and eat breakfast at home or go to the bagel store below my apartment," Hadid said.

Lunch is usually "salmon or chicken and vegies", but the model will treat herself if she feels like it.

Bella Hadid is the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

RELATED: Bella Hadid's extremely racy see-through outfit

"If not (vegies and meat), then pasta. I like having a good protein meal because I get really tired if I eat too much, so I try to fill myself up with things that will make me feel good. I order a lot of green juices and keep them around on set," Hadid said.

When it comes to staying fit, Hadid likes to stay in shape by boxing.

"When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions," she told Vogue Paris.

"I run non-stop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes. We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun."

The secret behind her abs is also boxing: "Nothing other than boxing and a series of targeted ab workouts," she said.