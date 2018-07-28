Menu
Mackay, 19 July 18. Martin Bella, Mackay Regional Councillor and Canefarmer, battling against unfair laws affecting Qld farmers.Photo : Daryl Wright.
Politics

Bella has decided what he will do at the next election

Madura Mccormack
by
28th Jul 2018 4:59 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Colourful Mackay councillor and former rugby league legend Martin Bella has ruled out making a tilt for a spot in state parliament at the next election, and has considered retiring from politics altogether.

It comes as Cr Bella hits the ground in the Federal seat of Longman to lobby residents not to vote Labor or the Greens in today's by-election.

His fledgling Green Shirt movement, made up of farmers, landholders, and others in agriculture, are fed up with politicians not listening.

"No, I've got no desire to run, I'm still trying to do things in council," he said.

"The reason I'm doing this [lobbying] is because those [vegetation management] laws are unfair as hell.

"To speak 100-per cent honestly, I would rather be a farmer... but some would agree with me, that despite the fact that I can't fight to save myself, I've never backed away from one."

Cr Bella said he will have to think long and hard about running for council again if he feels he hasn't achieved all he wants to.

"This is not just about me, I've got family and friends, people that have voted me in, that expect something from me," he said.

"I'm trying to deliver on it; being open about what's going on and not pay lip service.

"I've achieved some things and others I've been cut at the knees, but I'd rather die fighting than just fade away."

Cr Bella said it all depends on how everything pans out by the time the council election rolls around.

"If they're going well, I might become a farmer. If I believe there is still stuff to do, I would consider running again," he said.

"I wouldn't be happy about it, but I can't expect people to do what I'm not willing to do."

The next Mackay Regional Council election will be held in early 2020.

