Belcher: Centre is Boyd’s last chance

Do the Broncos really have Boyd for two more years? Photo: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Former champion fullback Gary Belcher believes a switch to centre should be the final dice roll for Broncos captain Darius Boyd as a major decision looms on his future.

"I think time is up unless he can convince them he has a future in the centres,'' said Belcher, who played 15 Tests.

Boyd has been moved from fullback to five-eighth for the Broncos this season but made just 12 metres from three runs in his past two games.

"I don't want to sound as if I am writing him off but it really is crunch time for him and the club to make a decision," Belcher said.

"It's difficult. The longer he stays the more they are likely to miss out on guys who are coming through.

"The move to five-eighth just hasn't really worked. Darius must be seeing that and feeling that and doubting himself. He wants to push through it and see if he has a future in the front line. Maybe he has. Maybe it's in the centres.

"When he comes into the backline from fullback he was very good at selected passing and hitting the right man and he can do that from centre. Also, at centre you don't get the defensive workload you get at five-eighth which is a difficult spot.''

Boyd has been roundly criticised since the move. Photo: AAP Image/Michael Chambers

Boyd's future has become a major talking point at the Broncos where he has another two years left on his long term contract at around $750,000 a season.

Belcher believes Boyd is fully entitled to declare an intention to play on next season - even if it doesn't get there.

"I don't blame Darius at all for hanging around. That is just now it panned out. He is entitled to do that.

"His contract will be very hard to walk away from … unless the Broncos come to some sort of an arrangement with him and can say: 'we think it's time'.

"Maybe they can do a deal where he works for the club and they pay him half that or whatever. They may pay him $200,000 for the next five years. Keep both parties happy.

"If he did not have a contract for next year I don't think they would be offering him one.''

Boyd is already involved in significant off-field ventures with the Broncos including mental heath lectures which he enjoys giving and have been lauded for their insight.

Barring this season Boyd has played his entire senior career under Wayne Bennett.

New Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has had the Boyd call land in his lap as Belcher ponders what course of action Bennett would have taken.

"Wayne has had so many of those conversations when he has had to say, 'your time has come'.

"One of the keys to Wayne's success was building a strong playing core who were mostly on a bit less than what they would have got elsewhere.''

