Beijing threat follows cyber hacking accusations

RELENTLESS cyber attacks on Australia dramatically decrease during Chinese national holidays, it can be revealed.

The shock long-term pattern has convinced many in ­security agencies that China is behind a sustained attack to harvest political, parliamentary and business, especially logistical, information in Australia. China celebrated Chinese New Year on February 5. Three days later, there was a significant breach of Parliament House's computer servers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week revealed some details of a "malicious intrusion into the Australian Parliament House computer network". "During the course of this work, we also became aware that the networks of some political parties - Liberal, Labor and the Nationals - have also been affected,'' Mr Morrison said. He did not name any country, but said a "state actor" was behind the attacks. It is believed to have been China.

However, China hit back yesterday, warning there could be repercussions over the allegations. China foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China rejected any involvement and that the claims were irresponsible.

"One should present abundant evidence when investigating and determining the nature of a cyberspace activity, instead of making baseless speculations," Mr Shuang said.

"Irresponsible reports, accusations, pressurising and sanctions will only heighten tensions."

Mr Morrison yesterday said Australia would continue to work constructively with China, as he tried to play down the diplomatic schism.

"We have a very important relationship with China and I'm very positive about particularly the economic growth of China," he said.

It comes as an unsecured pit was discovered this week on a main road in Canberra, just a few hundred metres from Parliament House. Cyber experts confirmed anyone with a $150 device could use the pit to hack the government's intranet