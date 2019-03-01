BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Second coming of the Big Show?

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts after scoring the winning run during the second T20 international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts after scoring the winning run during the second T20 international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Aijaz Rahi

CRICKET: After he delivered a historic limited overs series win with the bat for Australia, Glenn Maxwell has cemented himself as a shining light on the international scene.

Maxwell was destructive with the willow in the second T20 international against India in Bangalore, smashing an unbeaten 113 off 55 balls to deliver an emphatic seven-wicket win.

Maxwell's third T20 international century capped off a stellar series which also included a 43-ball half century in the first match, which was also a win-defining knock.

But the career defining effort from the Big Show has raised the question, is he a limited overs specialist, or do the Baggy Greens need him in the Ashes tests?

Glenn Maxwell (right) captained the Melbourne Stars to an unlikely grand final finish in the Big Bash League this Summer, including playing a match-winning knock in the side's semi-final against Hobart Hurricanes. ROB BLAKERS/AAP

MOOSE ELKERTON: Maxwell to lead into brave new future

WHEN it comes to Glenn Maxwell, I want him focused on the future, rather than staring into the past.

The all-rounder is a limited overs master, and while there is probably a case to say he should be able to showhis Test ability, it is too far gone.

And Test cricket is not the be all and end all it once was.

T20 cricket is the way forward for cricket, it is the brand that the kids are buying into, and I want the 'Big Show' leading Australia into this brave new world of cricket.

Maxwell proved his ability with a dominant display to help Australia across the line in their two-match T20 series against India this week.

His 113 not out to guide Australia to a seven-wicket win on Wednesday was one of the best displays of short-form batting I have ever seen.

He is also a thinking cricketer, and his knowledge of how to play in the T20 format is invaluable to Australian cricket.

While he appeared on the outer of Australian cricket last year, his performance on the sub-continent has been the shot in the arm we needed as a nation leading into the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

While at one stage we appeared long odds to win our fifth title in the past six tournaments, we would now be among the favourites and that is thanks to Maxwell.

He holds the key to our success at the World Cup and I think he is a bona fide future captain of the team.

I definitely don't want some belated Test call-up getting in the way of that.

Glenn Maxwell has played two matches in the Sheffield Shield this season, and averages over 40 with the bat in those games. TRACEY NEARMY/AAP

BILL 'NORTHY' NORTH: Maxi is Test squad's missing spark

GLENN Maxwell's demolition of India on Wednesday night was yet another example of his undeniable wealth of talent which has gone under-exploited in longer forms of the game.

Like Dave Warner, the "Big Show” was once pigeon-holed as a short-form specialist; too erratic and lacking the mental toughness to survive five gruelling days of cricket.

But on the contrary, Maxwell, who is now 30, has matured into one of the most brilliant cricket brains in the country, understands himself as a player and person, and has the technical ability to bat for a long time.

With Smith and Warner out of the equation, we saw a succession top order bats given the opportunity to vie to for permanent spots this summer.

But not Maxwell.