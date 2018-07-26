Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Samuel Baumgart, 33, fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court.
James Samuel Baumgart, 33, fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court. Facebook
Crime

Behind bars: Telstra, JB Hi-Fi targets of big-ticket thief

by Annie Perets
26th Jul 2018 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM swapping barcodes between items to removing tags in dressing rooms, James Samuel Baumgart is a seasoned thief who alters his shoplifting techniques from store to store.

However his varying approach to stealing which saw him target stores in Bundaberg, the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Maryborough has not been enough to outsmart police, and he has landed behind bars - again.

The 33-year-old fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing, two counts of attempted fraud, one count of fraud and one count of trespassing.

With an outstanding SPER debt of more than $30,000 and with a 16-page criminal history to his name, it's a situation Baumgart has found himself in many times before.

He appeared comfortable and relaxed in the dock, making conversation with a prisoner sitting next to him and chuckling every now and again.

At one point, appearing bored, Baumgart began to play with his handcuffs by circling his arms at the elbows.

The court heard his latest crime spree, which started in March, began less than a month after he was released on parole from jail for previous offences. The court heard Baumgart, with another person, made sinister visits to stores from the Sunshine Coast to Bundaberg between March and May this year.

The shops he targeted included a ski gear business, Big W, JB Hi-Fi, and Telstra.

In total the stolen items had a combined total of more than $1700.

Baumgart was taken into custody on May 18. Police Prosecutor Michael Quirk said there was "no doubt” that Baumgart's motivation in committing the crimes was to to resell the items.

Defence lawyer Travis George said Baumgart suffered from PTSD, which he developed from serving time in detention.

Baumgart was sentenced to 15-months in jail. He will be eligible for parole on December 23. His brother, whose phone loudly rang three times during court proceedings, was there in Baumgart's support. Baumgart was ordered to pay restitution, which was added to his growing SPER debt.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Historic sale: Heritage Bundy CBD property swooped up

    premium_icon Historic sale: Heritage Bundy CBD property swooped up

    Business A heritage listed property on Bourbong St has been sold to a prominent local family.

    Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

    premium_icon Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

    Politics Mayor: Openess and accountability key outcomes from positive move

    BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    premium_icon BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    News 'We have bat sh-t all over our roofs, it's bloody shocking'

    Born to dance: Ballerina starlet set for role of lifetime

    premium_icon Born to dance: Ballerina starlet set for role of lifetime

    Community Young talent on the rise calls Bundaberg home

    • 26th Jul 2018 11:40 AM

    Local Partners