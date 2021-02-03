BEHIND BARS: Childers backpacker murderer’s parole refused

Robert Paul Long will remain behind bars after having his application for parole refused.

Robert Paul Long will remain behind bars after having his application for parole refused.

Convicted Childers Backpacker Hostel murderer and arsonist Robert Paul Long has had his bid for parole denied.

Long learnt his fate on Tuesday after making his application for freedom last year.

Last year marked 20 years since Long lit the fire which tore through the Palace Hostel in Childers, killing 15 backpackers including two Australians.

After a 19-day trial in 2002, he was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of arson and sentenced to life in prison.

He was then granted an extension to gather more material for the parole board until January 21 this year.

A spokesperson for Queensland Corrective Services said Long would not be able to reapply for parole for another 12 months.

“On Tuesday 2 February 2021 the Parole Board Queensland (the Board) refused Robert Long’s application for a parole order,” the spokesperson said.

“In accordance with section 193 (5A) of the Corrective Services Act 2006 the Board decided he must not reapply for parole for the maximum period allowed under the legislation, namely, 12 months.

“A summary of the decision will not be published on the Board’s website as he has a right of review as per the Judicial Review Act 1991.”

