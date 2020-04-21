Behaviour on roads a concern for Bundaberg Police

POLICE are asking the community to be aware that officers are still very much doing their job despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Officer in charge of Bundaberg Police Station, Acting Senior Sergeant Marty Arnold said police still had zero tolerance for illegal behaviour despite being sympathetic to the struggles of the community.

It comes as the number of serious crashes in the region jumped 15 to 20 per cent, with fatal crashes also seeing “a significant increase” according to Snr Sgt Arnold.

“Unfortunately there’s a bit of a trend around at the moment – we’ve had an increase in crashes and an increase in serious fatal crashes – as well as a lot of people detected for very high-range speeding, speeds of up to 175km/h,” he said.

“Unfortunately there’s a feeling in some elements of the community that because we’re either busy with COVID-19 or we’re using a bit of sympathy out there at the moment that it’s a free-for-all on the roads.”

He said police had also pulled over a number of drivers with a high-range blood alcohol concentration.

“We’ve recently had an incident where one driver was pulled over in excess of 0.3 with a child in the car,” Snr Sgt Arnold said.

“That’s an extremely disturbing incident for us and the potential it had to be a very serious and fatal traffic crash was quite high.

“People just need to understand that it’s not time to take advantage of these situations and to realise that when they’re on the roads, when they’re out in the community if they are permitted to do so then they should be taking all precautions.”

Bundaberg Police OIC Snr Sgt Marty Arnold said police had issued six COVID-19 infringements as of yesterday.

He said some members of the community were under the impression that police were no longer breath testing drivers, which wasn’t the case.

“There’s a certain element of the community out there who are reading what they want to read and hearing what they want to read out of some statements, but we just want the community to rest assured that we’re still out there checking speeds, we’re still out there doing RBTs, drug tests, drink driving tests and all the business-as-usual activities we do,” he said.

And while there has been general leniency on fines for breaking COVID-19 restrictions as the community gets to grips with the rules, he said there were still people blatantly not following the rules and fines were being issued.

“We have issued a total of six of those COVID-19 infringements in Bundaberg in recent days,” he said.

“They’re certainly people who have either had multiple warnings or doing blatant things that attracted our attention.”

He said one of those fines was issued to a person out wandering the streets at 2am, who told police he had no intention of following the restrictions.

“Another was a gentleman that decided it was a good idea to come out of his house and do burnouts all up and down the road,” Snr Sgt Arnold said.

He said police had zero tolerance for that behaviour.

“Activities like that encourage other people to do silly things and we just want people to understand that not only will we prosecute you for doing traffic offences, criminal offences, but if you don’t have a sufficient reason to be out on the streets, you will also be issued a $1330 infringement notice,” he said.