Beginning to look like Christmas in the CBD

Mayor Jack Dempsey, Santa, Harrison Dart, Reece Dart and Ergon Energy's Michael Dart are encouraging the Bundaberg community to come and enjoy the Pageant of Lights this Thursday evening in Bourbong Street.
IT STANDS six metres tall, sparkles and glows - and its arrival in Buss Park means the Pageant of Lights is just around the corner.

Mayor Jack Dempsey helped council crews place the finishing touches on the tree today.

"All residents are welcome to come along to the Pageant of Lights and officially launch the Christmas season with us,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Bourbong St, from the CBD Pavilion to Buss Park, will be closed to make way for the Christmas street parade, family entertainment and food and market stalls.

"This year we have a record number of floats entered in our Christmas parade which promises to be the best yet.”

Ergon Energy's Michael Dart said he was delighted to be giving Santa and Mayor Dempsey a helping hand to decorate the Christmas tree.

"It's an exciting part of the countdown to the Pageant of Lights, for which Ergon Energy, part of the Energy Queensland group, is a major sponsor,” he said.

The event will be held in the CBD on Thursday, December 7, from 6pm to 9pm.

FESTIVE SEASON: Santa, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Ergon Energy's Michael Dart are encouraging the community to enjoy the Pageant of Lights this Thursday.
Topics:  christmas council pageant of lights whatson

