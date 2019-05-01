Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Business

Bega beats Kraft in peanut butter battle

by Karen Sweeney
1st May 2019 12:04 PM

Australian brand Bega has won the right to use the trademark yellow peanut butter jars, ending a long-running battle with American food giant Kraft.

The Federal Court ruled on Wednesday Bega owns and has exclusive rights to use the yellow lid, and red and blue peanut labels that most Australian associate with the nut spread.

The fight over product image and copyright ownership was sparked by a tricky series of takeovers that saw Kraft bought by international giant Heinz and the Australian products, including peanut butter, moved under the Mondelez umbrella, which was later bought by Bega.

More Stories

battle bega kraft peanut butter

Top Stories

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    premium_icon Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Offbeat SOMETIMES a loss in court can be just as good as a win. That appears to have been the case for the Thai wife of a successful Bundaberg cane farmer.

    WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    premium_icon WEATHER: Storms on the way for Bundaberg

    Weather Bundaberg has seen some shower activity with more set to come.

    Local invention marks major milestone

    premium_icon Local invention marks major milestone

    Business Innovative Toft Bros at cutting edge of industry