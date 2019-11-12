Menu
The extent of the Cooroibah bushfires has been revealed as residents are urged to stay alert while crews monitor the area. Photo: Google Earth/Patrick Woods
Environment

Photos reveal devastating impact of Cooroibah blaze

Ashley Carter
12th Nov 2019 2:47 PM
AS FIREFIGHTERS brace for the most dangerous conditions to come for the Sunshine Coast, the full extent of the devastating Cooroibah bushfires has been revealed.

Aerial images above Lake Cooroibah and Johns roads show charred vegetation from a destructive bushfire that forced 6000 residents to evacuate from 4900 homes.

Crews are on the ground today monitoring the Cooroibah bushfire as strong winds and dry temperatures soar across the Coast.

Noosa North Shore, Cooroibah, Tewantin and Ringtail Creek residents have been issued a "stay informed" alert as the bushfire continues to burn in the area.

More than 1000 volunteer and professional firefighting crews, Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers and police have been working on the blaze, which has been burning for about a week.

But it's expected to get worse tomorrow with peak conditions causing a nightmare for firefighters.

before and after cooroibah cooroibah fire queensland bushfires
