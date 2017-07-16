Beers and good times at Brewfeast

TASTE OF BUNDY: Kala Duffy, Kelsey Dixon, Liz Lye and Laura Young at the Brewhouse Brewfeast in Bundaberg.

THE beers were flowing, the food was mouth-watering and the entertainment had the crowd up and dancing at Brewfeast on Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed performances at The Brewhouse by Bundaberg's X Factor star Ruby Mills, Triple J Unearthed winner Will Anderson and local talent Barlight with Bargara Brewing Company's beers on tap for all to enjoy.

The delicious barbecue flavours of Artisan Barbecue were also on offer at the Winterfeast event and patrons were some of the first to experience new cocktails with Bargara Brewing Company's Escorro dry vermouth.