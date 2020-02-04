Beers and aces served up at Gayndah Tennis

FULL FLIGHT: Gayndah’s Ben Slack (pictured) plays from the baseline in a singles match. The club is looking to attract new players to join the Open Court Sessions initiative. Photo: Shirley Way.

TENNIS Australia is now giving you the chance for have a couple of beers while serving some aces on the court.

Central Queensland clubs have begun to launch a new social initiative called 'Open Court Sessions', in a bid to attract more adults to play tennis.

Gayndah and District Tennis Association (GDTA) is one of 12 clubs joining in the national effort, led by Tennis Australia.

GDTA president Greg Baker is hoping these sessions will target those who enjoy more of a social outing rather than a competitive match.

"The aim is to have some nibbles, go there and warm up, and have about 50 minutes of social tennis," Mr Baker said.

"Then you'd have a chat afterwards with some drinks as it's targetting the social side of it, and not necessarily being pure tennis."

Introducing a contemporary twist to the sport, Tennis Australia has created a range of original tennis activities, and new formats with a variety of equipment.

Dates are still to be determined by the GDTA, with a position open to someone to host the sessions in the Gayndah area.

"We're after a someone with a bubbly personality, who enjoys the social side of things to run it," he said.

"As soon as we find that person, we'll organise the dates and get it running."

Mr Baker is hoping to attract between 15-20 players for the new concept, which will be ideally targeted at 25-45-year-olds who are active online.

Tennis Australia's chief tennis officer Matt Dwyer said the organisation was delighted to announce Open Court Sessions as a fresh opportunity for adults to join the sport.

"Our research shows that people are time poor and they want flexibility and fun with their fitness routines, and Open Court Sessions fits that criteria - just book online and rock up to your local tennis club," Mr Dwyer said.

"It's all about being social, both on and off the court, and we all know how important that is for both physical and mental health."

Open Court Sessions will be offered at:

• Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association Inc

• Tennis Rockhampton Ltd

• Moura Tennis Club Inc

• Hervey Bay & District Tennis Association Inc

• Barcaldine Lawn Tennis Club

• Longreach Tennis Club

• Maryborough & District Junior Tennis Association Inc

• Suncity Sports Club Inc

• Bundaberg & District Junior Tennis Association

• Gayndah & District Tennis Association Inc

• Emerald & District Lawn Tennis Association

A recent study identified 43 per cent of adults interested in playing the sport wanted flexibility, rather than having to commit to signing up for a full season.

All equipment is provided and players will be matched up so there's no need to find a doubles partner.

For more information on Open Court Sessions, head to play.tennis.com.au.