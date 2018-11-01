Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Like most blokes, and women my age, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates.
Like most blokes, and women my age, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates. CONTRIBUTED
Opinion

Beer price rise hits me like a slap with a schooner

1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIKE most blokes, and women, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates.

It's ingrained in Aussie culture, and hopefully will be forever.

However, news that beer prices will rise today has hit me like a slap with a schooner.

My wallet is going to be more tested than ever before.

The cost of a carton of grog is expected to rise by at least $2.40 with the introduction of Queensland's new container refund scheme.

Local bottle shops and brewers will be forced to hike up their prices.

The container refund scheme which received bipartisan support comes into effect today, and will pay 10 cents for every suitable container returned.

However, beverage manufacturers will be hit with a monthly processing fee of around 10.2 cents per unit (can, bottle etc) to cover the rebate and cost of processing.

While the campaign to reduce our littering rate is something I support, I believe beer prices are too steep as is.

When I first started drinking, you get could get cartons for under $30.

These days, unless you're after something that tastes akin to mouldy tap water, the prices start at $40.

And that's for light beer.

Currently, my choice of drop if I'm buying a carton is Coronas, Fat Yaks or 50 Lashes Pale Ale if my bank balance allows it.

If it's just a six pack, I'll go a local IPA.

But in the case of the Lashes, they average around $60.

For those prices to go up even further, it'll be a case of 'what my heart wants, it can't have'. No Aussie should have to go through that.

beer bottleshops government opinion recycling sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    premium_icon Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    Health "MUM will be an angel soon.” These are the words 32-year-old Sally Weller tells daughter, Laylah, 4, as she knows her fight is nearly over.

    How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    premium_icon How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    News Report reveals details of driver payments

    Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    premium_icon Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    Politics Regional businesses will soon be able to access government subsidies

    Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    premium_icon Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    News Bundy numbers fall as police make inroads

    Local Partners