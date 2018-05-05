BEER POWER: Local craft brewery behind push for recognition

RIGHT STRATEGY: Bargara Brewing Co's Jack Milbank is excited about a working group established to help shape the craft brewing industry in Queensland.

THE craft beer industry is taking off in Queensland and is being led by one of Bundaberg's thriving companies.

Bargara Brewing Company is at the forefront of the group getting its feet wet to put the State on the map to grow international demand for premium quality Queensland craft beer.

CEO Jack Milbank said it was about creating a strategy to compile information from a variety of sources which was a step in the right direction.

"We are hoping to advise the government and by the end of the year there should be a comprehensive strategy in place,” he said.

"It will help us grow from a small industry into something with global appeal.”

Minister for State Development Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick initiated the plans to form the working group for which Mr Milbank said he was to be congratulated on in realising the potential of the Queensland craft beer sector as a key economic driver for the regional economy.

The Palaszczuk Government is now steaming ahead with its plans to brew up the dedicated craft beer strategy.

This week Mr Dick announced the panel of local brewers to inform the crafting of a strategy to support the industry's expansion.

It will work with the group to help shape the government's plan to support the local craft brewing industry.

Mr Milbank said the strategy would be formulated with contributions from across the state and his focus would be on efficient utilisation of natural resources for value adding with an export focus in order to grow.

Mr Dick said the government identified the independent craft brewing sector as a valuable economic contributor worth supporting.

"Craft beer production in Queensland is estimated to be worth around $62 million per year and growing, and more than 13 per cent of Australia's 516 independent breweries can already be found in our state.”

"We know there are more than 80 home-grown craft brewing operations around Queensland, yet they make up only about 11 per cent of our state's beer industry, compared to higher levels in other states. He said the sector was growing fast, with 17 new craft breweries opening in the past year.

"Which showed the pace we need to keep up with to continue creating jobs and opportunities for Queenslanders in this industry,” Mr Dick said.

"The Queensland Craft Brewing Strategy Working Group is an expert panel from this young and dynamic industry who will help shape the government's support plan.

"This formal group, together with representatives from my department and other key stakeholders, will help guide what our plan to support Queensland's craft brewing industry will look like to ensure it responds appropriately to the concerns of those it is designed to support.”

The brew crew

Independent Brewers Association

Ballistic Beer Co (Brisbane)

Green Beacon Brewing Co (Brisbane)

Bargara Brewing Co (Bundaberg)

Hemingway's Brewery (Port Douglas)