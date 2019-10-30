Beer jailed after hiding booze under arms, down pants

A MAN who pleaded guilty to pocketing bottles of alcohol and fishing reels while on parole is back behind bars.

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer pleaded guilty to four stealing charges after previous conviction, one charge of failing to dispose a syringe and failing to appear.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Beer stole two bottles of Bundaberg Rum from Dan Murphy’s on August 27.

Beer entered the store at 4.12pm and picked up a rum bottle and took it to another aisle.

Beer took the security cap off the bottle and put it down his pants before returning for another bottle, hiding it under his armpit.

At 5.01pm on September 3 Beer returned to the store and stole two bottles of vodka, hiding both under his arms.

After hiding the bottles he picked up a bottle of soft drink paid for before leaving without paying for the alcohol.

On October 24, Beer went to Tackleworld where he took two fishing reels.

He hid the reels under his armpits and showed staff the contents of his bag before leaving the store without paying for the reels.

Monday saw Beer return to Dan Murphy’s and steal another two bottles of vodka in the same fashion as on September 3.

He also failed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court that day.

Sen Const Bland told the court Beer told police he stole the bottles of alcohol so he could get money as he was in financial hardship.

Beer appeared in the dock after being taken into custody that morning.

His lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court Beer had no issues with drugs or alcohol and hadn’t been diagnosed with any mental illnesses.

Mr Dwyer said his client had been struggling financially which is why he stole and sold the goods.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account the man’s early guilty plea.

However, she said there had to be consequences because he committed the offences not long after being released from prison on parole.

Beer was sentenced to serve six months imprisonment with an immediate parole eligibility date, with at least two months for the parole application to be processed.

Beer was ordered to pay $372 restitution to Dan Murphy’s and $160 restitution to Tackleworld.

For the failing to appear and failing to dispose a syringe he was convicted and not further punished.