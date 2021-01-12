Beer, Guess watch and cash: Here’s how to reclaim lost items

If you own any of these items and can prove ownership, contact police and quote the responding reference number.

If you own any of these items and can prove ownership, contact police and quote the responding reference number.

Receiving everything from money and watches, to iphones, radios and even beer cans, Bundaberg police are looking to reunite the belongings with the rightful owners.

Here's the list and how you can reclaim your missing goods.

• QP2100035702 - On December 31, a gold-coloured men's Guess watch with an engraving on the back, was found near a car park on Mon Repos beach.

If you own any of these items and can prove ownership, contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2100004065 - Various items were found at Fallons Rocks Rd, in Calavos on New Year's Day, including a Jack Daniels picture, hardcover book entitled "Woodcraft of the World", blue Billabong t-shirt, visual art diary and blue scooter.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2002665613 - On December 29 and near the intersection of Childers and Bonna Rds, in Kensington, a red iPhone in a purple and aqua-coloured phone case was found.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2002657711 - Cans of beer and freezer ice bricks sitting inside a Techni ice esky were found in the front yard of a residence on Mulgrave St, in Bundaberg on December 28.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2002654166 - A Makita digital radio was handed into police after it was found on Faldt St, in Norville on December 26.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2100004131 - On January 1, prescription glasses were found on Bourbong St, in Bundaberg's CBD.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2002649172 - A grey and black-coloured carry bag with PUMA branding was found on McCormick Rd, in Alloway on December 26, containing clothing and other personal items.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2002630856 - Found on the corner of Buss and Hunter St, in Bundaberg South, a rose gold-coloured iPhone which is inside a black case was handed into police on December 23.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.

• QP2100036034 - Police received an Australian passport after it was found in a department store at the shopping centre on Maryborough St, on January 6.

• QP2002676895 - Money was found on Woongarra St and was handed into staff at Centrelink on December 30.

If you own any of the items below and can prove ownership, please contact police and quote the responding reference number.