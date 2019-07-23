Beer glass smashed in woman's face at pub

POLICE have charged a 44-year-old woman from Eidsvold with assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage after she allegedly struck another patron in the face with a beer glass at a Mundubbera pub on Saturday night.

The alleged incident occurred at 10.30pm.

The victim suffered cuts to her face.

The alleged perpetrator was released on bail conditions, including a ban from licensed premises in Mundubbera, and will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

"This is a reminder that there is zero tolerance for disorderly, violent, threatening behaviour in and around licensed premises," Mundubbera Police Sergeant Daniel Clarke said.

The publican of the hotel where the alleged incident occurred said it was "over just as quick as it started" and that, while he was on the premises, he didn't see what had happened.

The day before, Mundubbera Police charged a 29-year-old Mundubbera female after she allegedly returned a positive reading for a dangerous drug after a roadside saliva test and analysis.

A further check revealed she was driving on a suspended license.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court.