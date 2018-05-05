BEEF INDUSTRY: Take virtual reality trip at markets

CALLING all beef lovers in Bundaberg.

If you crave chowing down on a big bit of rump or love a steak sandwich every day, you won't want to miss this unique virtual journey detailing Australia's beef industry from paddock to plate when it comes to Bundaberg.

Visitors to Lana's Farmers Market will travel through Australia's world-class beef production up close without even leaving the venue today, thanks to innovative 360-degree video technology.

Australian Beef's Paddock to Plate Story will visit the site on Stancer Crt today from 7am to 1pm as part of a tour of schools and local communities.

The tour caters to consumers of beef by telling them the story of Australian beef production and underpins why Australia produces the greatest beef in the world.

Current research indicates there are now about 20% less Australians from urban centres visiting cattle or sheep farms annually compared to six years ago.

This, coupled with a rise in consumer interest in the provenance of food, has led Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) to deliver an innovative new way to engage the broader community about how red meat is produced.

Cliff Crampton is excited about Lanas Farmers Market hosting a Paddock to Plate Experience today. Mike Knott BUN040518CLIFF1

Cliff Crampton from Lana's Farmers Markets said the event is one not to be missed.

"It's been fascinating to explore the story of Australian Beef by actually experiencing all the processes that go into getting Australian Beef from the farm and on to our dining tables,” he said.

"It's a unique experience that should give the Bundaberg community a new perspective about where their food comes from.”

MLA Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Lisa Sharp said the Paddock to Plate Story was an engaging, fact-based tool that addresses growing interest from Australians in how their food is produced.

"Immersive and creative videos such as the Paddock to Plate Story help educate and engage the community by addressing their growing interest in sustainability, meat quality, traceability and animal welfare practices within our industry,” Ms Sharp said.

"Ultimately, this is about showcasing Australian beef as the greatest meat on earth.

"This unique experience puts the community at the centre of the production journey and showcases the dedicated and passionate Australian beef producers, the process of producing beef and the quality product they consume.”

Find out more about the Paddock to Plate story and Australian Beef supply chain at AustralianBeef.com.au and @AustralianBeef.

Join the conversation online using #BeefTheGreatest.

Event

When: Saturday, May 5 from 7am to 1pm

Where: Lana's Farmers Markets, Stancer Crt