Sarah Hamilton is encouraging beehive owners to deliver bee therapy programs.
Sarah Hamilton is encouraging beehive owners to deliver bee therapy programs.
Bee happy with alternative therapy

Rhylea Millar
19th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
A NATIVE bee guru is visiting the region, to talk about the benefits of bee therapy in hospitals.

When Bee Yourself’s Sarah Hamilton lost her job working for a corporate company, she was scared about what the future held.

But her fear quickly blossomed into something magical.

BEE HAPPY: Sarah Hamilton is encouraging bee hive owners in Bundaberg to deliver bee therapy programs.
BEE HAPPY: Sarah Hamilton is encouraging bee hive owners in Bundaberg to deliver bee therapy programs.

“I was sitting in my garden with a cup of tea, admiring the beauty of bees pollinating and I just decided to take a huge leap of faith and start breeding bees,” she said.

“That’s exactly what Bee Yourself is about … if you’re not living your best life and you’re working in a job that you don’t enjoy, go be your authentic self and live.”

And now she is coming to Bundaberg to promote a project she has been working on in Brisbane for some time.

“Renae McBrien, who has a lot of experience with installing community gardens at hospitals, came to me one day and asked for a bee hive and together, we created this model that can be used anywhere,” Ms Hamilton said.

“Hospitals are usually quite grey, bleak and sad so when patients get to step outside and see these beautiful living creatures collecting pollen, it brings them a sense of connection with the land and what is happening with the environment.”

BEE HAPPY: Sarah Hamilton is encouraging bee hive owners in Bundaberg to deliver bee therapy programs.
BEE HAPPY: Sarah Hamilton is encouraging bee hive owners in Bundaberg to deliver bee therapy programs.

The alternative therapy method has proven to be successful and can be used to assist people in aged care facilities, hospital wards and mental health clinics.

Ms Hamilton said it is a grounding tool to assist with anxiety and has also been implemented in other parts of the world, to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The concept is something Ms Hamilton believes could be incorporated into Bundaberg hospitals too.

“I love receiving photos of patients hanging out with bees outside and have had a really positive, touching response from families too,” Ms Hamilton said.

“My aim is to let people know that as a beekeeper, you can do this too and why keep them at home in a hive when you can bring other people so much joy?”

Sarah Hamilton wants beehive owners in Bundaberg to get on board with the bee therapy program.
Sarah Hamilton wants beehive owners in Bundaberg to get on board with the bee therapy program.

Members of the Australian Native Bee Association are welcome to attend the event where Ms Hamilton is speaking on Saturday, February 22, at 1pm, at 127 Stockyard Rd, North Isis.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/37I6SsC.

