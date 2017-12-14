Bee Gees show will bring the fever to Bundy

The UK Bee Geez have performed around the world.

IT'S Saturday Night Fever every night with The UK Bee Geez Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees.

The show will have you Jive Talkin' when it hits the stage in Bundaberg next month at the Bundaberg Services Club.

You'll hear hits like Staying Alive, You Should Be Dancing and How Deep Is Your Love.

In only a few short years since arriving in Australia, The UK Bee Geez have become the premier tribute to the Brothers Gibb.

The show was formed in England in 2000 and has wowed audiences all over the globe in countries such as the UK, India, South Africa, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and all over Europe as well as on television.

Now based on the Gold Coast, the guys guarantee to take you on a trip down memory lane, performing all the classic Bee Gees hits over their four decades at the top of the pop charts from 1966 to 1999.

The show will be held on Friday, January 12, at the Bundaberg Services Club.

Tickets cost $25 and the show starts at 8pm. Phone the club on 41326504 for more information.