Bedside vigil for Bundy teen

A DOUBLE lung and heart transplant is the only hope for a Bundaberg teen who is fighting for his life in a hospital.

Bradley Allan (pictured) has cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that prevents the heart from pumping blood around the body properly, which can lead to heart failure.

The 18 year old was taken to the Bundaberg emergency department earlier this month before being flown to Prince Charles Hospital in a critical condition as his organs began to shut down.

He has spent three weeks in the Brisbane hospital with his mother and brother keeping a bedside vigil.

With family by his side, Bundaberg friends are desperate to help and have set up a GoFundMe page as they know it will be a long fight for the teenager.

The GoFundMe page, Bradley Allan, hopes to raise $10,000 to help keep his family with him in Brisbane.

"Bradley has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and the lungs have shut down and the heart is no longer functioning and is further complicating the lungs,” family friend Jo Montgomery said.

"The left side of the heart is non-functioning and cannot be repaired.”

Bradley also has a genetic pre-disposition of blood clotting which has compromised some of the normal treatment.

"Despite the excellent treatment Brad has received from the Prince Charles hospital, Brad is now on the urgent critical list for a double lung and heart transplant,” Ms Montgomery said.

"This is the only hope now for Bradley to have a relatively normal life.” A family friend said it was now critical the family relocate to Brisbane leaving behind long term sustainable employment.

"So, it is with this that we are asking you for some assistance in achieving this goal to enable the family to support Bradley through this crisis,” she said.

"As you can appreciate this is an extremely emotional time for the whole family and friends.” To help Bradley and his family through this journey go to www.gofundme. com/bradley-allan.