Bec Judd reveals gross item left by tradies
AFL WAG and radio host Bec Judd finally moved into her luxurious Melbourne mansion late last year following months of renovations.
The Judd family have lived in the stunning $7.3 million home since October, with Bec regularly posting photos of the finished product on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to @thestyleschool season 4- the renovation of our forever home. Room 1: @fisherpaykel Kitchen, Butlers Pantry and Dining. This is the portrait shot gallery. Please see my wide shot gallery too for all of the gorgeous images. - Builder @themelbournebuilder - Design @biasoldesign - Furniture, art, object & styling @breeleech - Styling assistant @harriehighpants - Photographer @armellehabib Details: - Pyrolytic oven, Combination microwave oven, gas cooktop, rangehood, Integrated double DishDrawer ™ x2, Integrated column freezer, Integrated column refrigerator x2 all by @fisherpaykel - Iva stools @grazia_and_co - Huxley Curve dining table @globewest - Sedis Dining chair @anacastudio from @stylecraftfurniture - Mimosa light pendant @atelier_areti from @mobilia_ - ribbed glass and ceramic vases @houseoforange - Jug @jardanfurniture - Skultuna vases @designstuff - Kristina Dam objects @designstuff - Tasteology breadbox & salt/pepper shakers @designstuff - Flowers @flowersbybrettmatthewjohn - Chevron Timber floors in Nordic Blonde @kustomtimber - Superwhite Marble benchtops @signorinotilegallery - Wall paint ‘Judd Barely Grey’ @haymespaint - Cabinetry paint ‘Judd Soft Grey’ @haymespaint - Franke Impact sinks @reecebathrooms - Brass Gold Scala Tap outlets and mixers @reecebathrooms - Zip Tap @reecebathrooms - Custom handles in Brass Gold @sussextaps - Steel door with reeded glass @steelwindowdesign - Linen sheers @lynchswindowfashions - ficus @botanicalevents To view trades and click through links to each product, head to rebeccajuddloves.com
But it was only recently Bec, 37, found a … souvenir, if you will, that tradies had left behind while they worked on the home.
"It was kind of at the back of the bathroom under the vanity," Judd said on KIIS FM's 3pm Pick-Up show, which she hosts.
"We just renovated our house and we obviously had tradies building the house and the tradies, how nice is this, brought their own toilet bowl scrubber brush with them. And they left it there."
If it weren't for Bec's $1700 Miele robot vacuum called 'Kevin' she probably would have never found it.
"I only saw it when Kevin nudged it and tried to clean around it. And just like that, voila, we have a toilet brush," she joked.
Bec bought the Spanish Colonial mansion with her husband of nine years, AFL star Chris Judd, in early 2019.
The couple are parents to eight-year-old son Oscar, five-year-old daughter Billie, and three-year-old twin boys, Tom and Darcy.
Originally published as Bec Judd reveals gross item left by tradies
View this post on Instagram
Room 5: @signorinotilegallery study, staircase and entry - Builder @themelbournebuilder - Design @biasoldesign - Furniture, art, object & styling @breeleech - Styling assistant @harriehighpants - Photographer @armellehabib Please visit @9honey for the exclusive interview about this space. As there are so many images In this space, I’ve broken them up into 2 galleries; study & staircase/entry. Don’t forget to check out the study post. Details: Emperador Grey Marble Stone treads, ice green Marble hearth and benchtop & Verias Green marble shelves @signorinotilegallery - Artwork in entry @antoinetteferwerda - Artwork above fireplace @brentrosenberg - Artwork above shelf Tara Schyer @fenton_and_fenton - Artwork on landing @dionne_rzechta_art - Flowers @flowersbybrettmatthewjohn - oval mint rug, green glass vase, Roman temple box, Terrazzo ornament mint & green glass vase large on side table @houseoforange - Lia marble pedestal near stairs, Ethnicraft Bok desk, Astra chairs, Ollie lounge chairs, Calibre side table & Tip Toe bench, @trit.house - Bone inlay commode & Sally Kent spikey vase @fenton_and_fenton - Kinsley vessel, green bubble vase, green Gatsby vase @bungalowtradingco - Finch pot, Ferm black balance candle holder, Kristina Dam desk sculptures, Zakkia podium pot, Bloomingville metal vase green, Ferm shell sculpture, Kristina Dam marble bookends, Menu enchasse vase clear & H Skjalm P. Ball brass, @designstuff - Attalos table lamp @marzdesigns - Kepler brass tray @ashleycorbettsmith - Trapeze lights by Apparatus @criteriacollection - steel framed cabinet doors @baumandco - Steel door @steelwindowdesign - Staircase black brass handrail & gold brass front door handle @baumandco Trades: - Electrical @jjelectrical - Painting @melbournemasterpainting - Joinery @themelbournejoiner - Stonemason @moorabbinmarble - 2pac joinery painting @gpwvic - Glazing @icon_glass