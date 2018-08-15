Beauty tips when life has lost its colour

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Urangan local Lorrin Van Opdenbosc has recently awarded Look Good Feel Better's Queensland Regional Volunteer of the Year.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Urangan local Lorrin Van Opdenbosc has recently awarded Look Good Feel Better's Queensland Regional Volunteer of the Year. Contributed

SHE works as a beauty therapist by day but in her free time, Lorrin Van Opdenbosch uses her skills to enhance the lives of people affected by cancer.

The Urangan woman became a volunteer with the Look Good Feel Better program in 2013, which aims to improve the well-being and confidence of people undergoing treatment for cancer.

Her hard work and dedication has been recognised as she was recently awarded Look Good Feel Better's Queensland Regional Volunteer of the Year.

"Being able to teach cancer patients the skills I have acquired over the course of my beauty career and seeing the smiles on their faces at the end of a workshop is what I most enjoy about volunteering with the program," Ms Van Opdenbosch said.

"I first heard about Look Good Feel Better when I was living in London, training and working in beauty therapy.

"Years later, I relocated to Hervey Bay and the opportunity to volunteer for the program became a reality for me."

Her role involves running free workshops designed to help women, men and teens better cope with the appearance-related side-effects caused by cancer treatment.

The workshops cover skin care techniques to alleviate symptoms including dryness and pigment changes and make-up tips to help patients deal with concealing redness and drawing on eyebrows.

Advice on headwear including scarf styling and wig selection, is also included.

"During the course of each workshop, you see participants starting out reluctant, unsure and nervous, and then slowly moving through the process of regaining their self-confidence," she said.

"Their whole demeanour changes by the end of a workshop - it's a positive outcome for all involved."

The Look Good Feel Better program, run by the Cancer Patients Foundation, has been providing free workshops in Australia since 1990.