Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you’ve been counting down the days until beauty salons open, there is good and bad news. Here’s our guide for everything you need to know about treatments
If you’ve been counting down the days until beauty salons open, there is good and bad news. Here’s our guide for everything you need to know about treatments
Fashion & Beauty

What you can (and can’t) have done at your beauty salon

by Rosemary Ball
15th May 2020 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU have been counting down the days till beauty salons open, there is good news and bad.

Queensland beauticians will be operating from this Saturday but with limited treatments and bookings available.

Here's what you can and can't do.

L – R Carla Alderton, Nicole Hague, Lisa Hanson and Kelly Tengdahl prepare for the reopening of Adore Dolls Parlour in Miami. Picture: Tertius Pickard
L – R Carla Alderton, Nicole Hague, Lisa Hanson and Kelly Tengdahl prepare for the reopening of Adore Dolls Parlour in Miami. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Thanks to stage one of COVID-19 restrictions easing at 11.59pm tonight in Queensland, beauty salons will be able to operate but with a maximum of 10 customers at one time (not including staff) and must apply the one person per four square metre rule where possible.

They can operate by appointment only and must keep a register of clients to assist contact tracing.

Staff also to create a COVID-safe plan, complete a mandatory government checklist and adhere to existing infection control standards.

ALLOWED IN STAGE 1

- Facials

- Nail painting

- Manicures

- Pedicures

- Eyelash extensions

- Eyebrow shaping

- Waxing

- Laser hair removal

NOT ALLOWED IN STAGE 1

- Saunas

- Steam rooms

- Spray tanning

- Tattoo

- Body piercing

- Microneedling

- Full body exfoliation

- Vinchy shower

- Massage services (unless performed by a qualified massage therapist)

- Any skin penetration service (unless performed by a registered health practitioner)

- Water-based spa services

- Non-therapeutic hydrotherapy tubs

- Whirlpool tubs

- More than 10 customers allowed in the business at once

Originally published as Beauty salons reopen: What you can (and can't) have done

beauty salons coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s Moncrieff target suffered in isolation build-up

        premium_icon Council’s Moncrieff target suffered in isolation build-up

        News THE council’s quarterly report gives an idea of its goals, if the pandemic never happened.

        BUDGET BLOW-UP: MP explains frustration over corona delay

        premium_icon BUDGET BLOW-UP: MP explains frustration over corona delay

        News THE $200 million bid for Virgin Australia only escalates his concern.

        Gusty weekend ahead for beachgoers

        premium_icon Gusty weekend ahead for beachgoers

        Weather Here’s what you need to know if you want to avoid the messy conditions on the water...

        How will you recognise Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea?

        premium_icon How will you recognise Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea?

        News A LOCAL support group will wait until it can hold the morning tea together in...