Beauty queen crowned

A NATIONAL pageant winner has received her crown, but beauty is only skin deep and the Bundy woman has proven she is more than just a pretty face.

Brieanne Haafkens recently won the Miss Galaxy Australia pageant, where she competed as a national finalist and represented Bundaberg.

“When they called out my name as the winner, I cried because I couldn’t believe it, but I feel so honoured and blessed,” Miss Haafkens said.

“I hugged the former Miss Galaxy (Alica Van Schoonhoven) and she said to me ‘You did it … All your hard work has paid off.’”

MISS GALAXY: Brie Haafkens represented Bundaberg and was crowned Australia's winner.

Miss Haafkens said she has been competing in pageants since 2015, but this was her first entry in the ‘Miss’ division.

But beneath her striking physical features, lies a deeper beauty and that’s her heartfelt compassion for others.

“I have always partnered with Make-A-Wish Australia and anti-bullying charities, as they are something I hold close to my heart, due to past experiences,” Miss Haafkens said.

“Pageantry gives you a voice to help make change in your community and allows you to speak up about important topics.”

And while Australia’s Miss Galaxy prepares to compete in the international round in the U.S later this year, she is also heavily focused on establishing a charity she founded, which aims to reduce excess waste.

“My dad owns Tradewinds Bakery and because we bake fresh daily, leftover food has to be thrown out and I thought surely there is something better we can do with all this food,” Miss Haafkens said.

“Leftover food is now donated to Drug ARM to help feed those in need and I hope to get in contact with more organisations to get on board with my project and help those struggling to put food on the table.”

Miss Haafkens said she was grateful to the pageant organisation, which has assisted her in growing as a person.

“Australia Galaxy Pageants provides a platform for women of all backgrounds to become the best version of themselves,” she said.

“Over the past eight years, Australia Galaxy delegates have raised over $600,000 for charities and have been encouraged to become active members within their communities.

“In the lead up to internationals in July, I hope to get as involved in my community as possible wherever I can and I want to help be a voice and a role model for the youth.”

Miss Haafkens will progress to the international round of the competition, where she will represent Australia. The competition will be held in Chicago, in July.