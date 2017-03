Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

THE Reading Cinemas Relay for Life Team will host a fundraiser screening of Beauty and the Beast on Sunday, March 26.

Nibbles will begin at 5pm and the movie starts at 6pm.

Including nibbles, the cost is $15 per ticket.

A fundraiser will be held.

Tickets are on sale now at Reading Cinemas Bundaberg and all profits made will be donated to the Cancer Council.

The organisers look forward to seeing you there.