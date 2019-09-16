Beautiful photo captures whales swimming past people

Whales at play at Elliott Heads in this photo by Mark Murphy.

Whales at play at Elliott Heads in this photo by Mark Murphy.

IT'S a photo you couldn't plan if you tried.

Mark Murphy from Murphy's Pacific Breeze Photography happened upon an amazing shot at Elliott Heads this morning as a mother whale and calf went by.

"How's this for being in the right place at the right time?" he said.

"Mother and calf going past boat while divers were in the water.

"Earlier this morning when we had three pods go past 30m from shore, 150m out by the time they got to Submarine Lookout, Elliott Heads."

The photo was taken at 8.30am today, and divers can be seen to the right of the image.