Beau Ryan in hot water over fan’s nude photo

FORMER NRL star Beau Ryan has revealed how a mix-up with emojis led to him receiving a nude photo on Instagram - leaving his wife furious.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday, Ryan explained how he used the blue love heart to respond to fans on Instagram because he thought it gave off a friendly vibe, only to be proved wrong.

"Two days ago a lady has written (to me) - which I read then briefly, yep you're going well, love heart back," he said.

"I open my phone and I've get a response, a nude, from the blue love heart."

Ryan said he immediately show the naked photo to his wife, Kara Ryan, who was annoyed he had sent the woman a heart emoji in the first place.

Beau Ryan regularly fills in for Kyle Sandilands on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. Picture: Toby Zerna

"So I was just like, 'This is what has happened', and Kara's gone, 'Well why would you send her a love heart?'

"I'm like, 'It's a blue one, we spoke about this.

"I'm torn, I'm stuck in this (situation) where I want to respond to people and I want to do the right thing … but at the same time I don't want nudes."

The Footy Show star said Kara also wasn't happy about him using the flame emoji when commenting on photos of Jackie Henderson on Instagram because it could fuel untrue rumours about the pair.

Beau Ryan and Jackie O have rubbished rumours that they are more than just friends

Since Jackie announced her split from husband Lee Henderson earlier this month, the radio star and Ryan have been falsely accused of being more than just friends.

"After this love heart thing (Kara's) got a big problem with the flame, she's like, 'Don't use the flame,"' Ryan said.

"For example, Kara's friend Rochelle, she looked great, I said flame, Kara said, 'Yeah Beau said you're looking good.' Whereas if, for example, (Jackie) put a photo up and I put a flame with it, which I have, she is like, 'Why would you write that?'"