Beatty's back at Wallaroos for a title opportunity

LUKE BEATTY: There aren't many men in the Bundaberg Rugby League who can say they've worn a clothesline as their club crest.

Then again, there aren't many players like Luke Beatty.

The 26-year-old will be the fly-in, fly-out man as Wallaroos try to go three minutes longer than they managed in last year's decider.

Beatty partnered Luke Waters in the halves for nine regular season games, winning eight (88.8 per cent win rate), before he left his junior club for work in Darwin.

But the man who started his junior rugby league career at the Maryborough club always intended to return for the grand final - Wallaroos' second in as many seasons.

"I'd spoken with Peter (Waters, coach) and Robbo (Scott Robertson, president) about it and I always planned to come back,” the physical education and health teacher said.

"I'm excited for this. It's been a few years since I've been in a grand final for Wallaroos.”

Beatty last played for Wallaroos in 2013, and his last grand final was in 2015 when he played for Charleville.

Last year, Beatty was on the other side of the world, where he became one of the few Wide Bay players to play in a Challenge Cup game.

He lived in London in an effort to experience living in another part of the world, but, as most lovers of league do, soon found himself at a footy field.

He and a number of other Australians linked up for the Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Clad in green and gold, the Hills Hoists were established by Australian expats who lived in West London in 2008.

The club has achieved several accolades in its first decade. They are four-time London League premiers, and have won nine-a-side competitions in London, Brighton and Scandinavia.

"That was a good experience. I didn't intend to play footy but just ended up there,” Beatty said. "We played in the first round of the Challenge Cup. We got beaten by London Chargers (18-0, for the record) but that was awesome.”

Beatty returned to his home town and club this season, and said he could feel the club was building towards a successful end to this year's campaign.

"You could definitely feel it. They're a group of great young fellas and I always planned to come back,” Beatty said.

He is expected to again partner Waters in the halves for the grand final, in what is just his second clash with Waves Tigers this year.

Beatty was part of the undermanned Wallaroos outfit that was smashed 56-12 at Salter Oval on May 26, but this will be totally different.

Wallaroos have a near full strength side, and and have had a fortnight to overcome any niggling injuries that could undermine their chances. They will benefit from a partnership years in the making.

"I've played alongside Luke for years, I played with him when he first came into A-grade so we already had that combination,” he said

Beatty hinted this could be his last season with the club, and declared he wanted to bring a BRL premiership trophy to Eskdale Park.

It could be one of the only chances Beatty has to win a premiership with older brother Daniel, should the latter overcome a knee injury before kick-off.

"I'm looking forward to playing for the junior club, but this could be the last one here for a while,” he said.

"We've won a few cricket grand finals together (for Past Grammars) but we've never played together in league.

"It would be special.”