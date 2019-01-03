Beattie 102 and not slowing down

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Beattie Cooke turned 102 on Dec 30 and is still an active member of the community in Gin Gin; (inset) Beattie, about 20yo, shopping with Blanche Cislowski.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Beattie Cooke turned 102 on Dec 30 and is still an active member of the community in Gin Gin; (inset) Beattie, about 20yo, shopping with Blanche Cislowski. Mike Knott BUN030119BEA1

WITH a quick wit and motivated outlook on life, Gin Gin's Beatrice Cooke knows the key to a long life.

Ms Cooke, who celebrated her 102 birthday on December 30 with a barbecue surrounded by neighbours and family, said the world was anew but there was one constant in her life that kept her going and that was staying active.

Beattie, who is one of only a few people who can say they watched Bert Hinkler land a plane, was born in 1916.

She said she never thought she'd live this long, but put her longevity down to exercising.

"You've got to exercise,” she said.

Growing up on a farm at Bucca and then having a cane and dairy farm of her own at Wallaville with her husband, Ms Cooke is no stranger to hard work.

She said she would work on the farm because there wasn't time or the facilities to get around to different places - with two exceptions.

The show and the Saturday night dances were calendar events because it was time to catch-up with everyone.

Beattie said the ladies would wear long dresses and the men always wore a tie and a truck would come around to pick everyone up.

She said they'd all be in the back with their legs dangling, a time before seatbelts and bitumen roads.

But transport isn't the only change, she said fashion had completely changed.

"I never used to wear pants, I used to always wear a dress,” she said.

"You never went anywhere unless you had a hat on and you never had to worry about your hair.”

But things have changed.

"Now you don't wear a hat and worry about your hair,” she said.

Ms Cooke has three children, eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with her husband Bill Cooke.

Before children sat in front of screens for fun, Ms Cooke said as a child you'd make your own play and it would generally be outside.

"It was simpler... no TV or anything,” she said.

Ms Cooke said in the event of a blackout, there was no panic because everyone had kerosene candles.

Up until she was 95 years old, she would be playing bowls and at 100 she even opened the Gin Gin show and when she turned 101 years old she turned her driver's licence in.

While she's not helping the dairy anymore, Beattie still does the gardening, attends social club and plays cards.