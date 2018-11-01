Beat the heat: Bundy in for another weekend scorcher

SCORCHER: Residents might want to head to the beach this weekend as temperatures are expected to be above 30 degrees.

SCORCHER: Residents might want to head to the beach this weekend as temperatures are expected to be above 30 degrees. mike knott

BLAST the air-con or hit the beach - it's going to be another hot weekend for Bundaberg.

Above avergage temperatures are predicted to continue in the region and will reach as high as 32 degrees over the next seven days.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Vinord Anand said Bundaberg was in for some warm weather over the next week.

"Looking at the next several days ahead we're looking at temperatures rising to around 31 to 32 degrees by the weekend,” Mr Anand said.

"The average for Bundaberg for this time of the year is around 19 for the minimum and 29 for the maximum.”

Mr Anand said parts of Queensland experienced their hottest October days ever over the past few days.

"We generally have seen temperatures well above average for large parts of Queensland over the last several days,” he said.

"We also had quite a number of records broken as far as maximum temperatures is concerned,” he said.

Residents are warned not to go out in the sun without proper protection, as the UV index is extremely high at the moment.

"There are no records broken (in Bundaberg) but it's still fairly warm temperatures in that area,” Mr Anand said.

"It's warm conditions but not really warm - temperatures around two to three above average are kind of bearable unlike areas further west, say Mount Isa and parts of Western Queensland, where temperatures have been probably nine to 10 degrees above average.”

The highest recorded temperature in Bundaberg in November was 37 degrees in 2016 and the lowest was 10 degrees in 1964.