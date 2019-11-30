Beat the Christmas shopping nightmare: Top 10 gift ideas

CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and with all the unique, personal and handmade items on offer, Bundy is the best place to find the perfect gifts for your nearest and dearest.

NewsMail recently asked the public where they will be shopping this festive season and here is the verdict, as voted by you.

1. Childers Heritage Gift Shop and Post Office:

Choose a gift from a selection of artwork by a Western Australian artist, specialising in native flora drawings on a range of aromatics tea, tea towels and decorative plates.

Visit https://bit.ly/2Ox1IJy.

2. Cha Cha Chocolate:

For the sweet person in your life, Cha Cha Chocolate is the place to source tasty treats with chocolate boxes from Belgium and France just in time for Christmas.

Visit https://bit.ly/2OXHTKN.

3. Birdee’s Blessings:

For the creative types, why not book a candle crafting session and learn to craft and create your own woodwick candles for $30.

Pick ingredients to make the perfect scent, from dried flowers to crystals, or save the craft for the professionals and gift a limited edition Christmas candle instead, ranging from $8 to $12.

Visit https://bit.ly/2OuFRm3.

4. New Vintage:

Bring a little greenery into someone’s life with a stunning variety of ceramic or metal planters, starting from $39.95.

Visit https://bit.ly/34xCOPJ.

5. Nana’s Pantry:

Find the key to anyone’s heart with a selection of high quality food hampers.

Gift buyers can’t go wrong with a range of tasty items, including Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salad dressings, jams, relishes, dried fruits and vegan goodies.

Visit https://bit.ly/34xCVe7.

6. Bundaberg Jerky:

The perfect stocking filler this Christmas is beef jerky and for just $6.50 a bag, it’s the perfect excuse to grab some for yourself too.

Visit https://bit.ly/2DpOnMO.

7. Nature’s Emporium:

From sterling silver jewellery and clothing, to positive affirmation cards, musical instruments and soap stone chess chests, there is something for everyone at this shop, including delightful diffusers from Ivy and Wood for $40.

Visit https://bit.ly/34wkmXQ.

8. Avenell Brothers:

An exciting new range has just been released with colourful native designs by Pete Cromer, on a range of household items, including mugs for $9.95, aluminium drink bottles for $19.95 and coasters for $2.95.

Visit https://bit.ly/2Dtm9B6.

9. Saskia:

Find something for everyone with options ranging from clothing and jewellery to homewares and condiments.

Visit https://bit.ly/2RbL0l5.

10. Bundaberg Rum:

Grab a bottle of Bundaberg’s finest or give the gift of a tour of the iconic rum factory.



Exclusive liqueurs are also available in coffee and chocolate, salted caramel and banana and toffee, for $49.95 each.

Visit https://bit.ly/2XU9P6g.