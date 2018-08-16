BEAT THE BULLS: 'Canes head to final with one goal

FINALS TIME: Hervey Bay Hurricanes player Nathan Sewell. The 19-year-old guard was rated as one of the most improved Hurricanes this CQBL season.

BASKETBALL: When Hervey Bay Hurricanes approached this season, they set one primary goal: beat the Bulls.

The inaugural Central Queensland Basketball League will reach its crescendo on Saturday when Bundaberg hosts the grand finals.

Both male and female finals will feature games between Hervey Bay Hurricanes and Bundaberg, and the former Queensland Basketball League licence holder Bundaberg is expected to start favourites.

But the Hurricanes, led by captain Trevor Sauvageot, won't be a pushover when the enthusiastic and confident Bulls hit the court at 7pm.

The goal, which the Hurricanes set at the start of the season, was to improve throughout the round robin stage and beat Bundaberg.

So far, they've ticked on box. The other?

"Hopefully we can do that (Saturday) night,” Sauvageot said. "The away game will be tough, it does make it difficult, but we do have a complement of players.”

Sauvageot lauded the first season of the four-team competition, which also includes teams from Maryborough and Cooloola Comets, and said his side had achieved almost all it had set out to do.

"Bundaberg was always our biggest goal,” he said.

"We wanted to improve as the season went on and we wanted to beat them.

"We haven't done that yet, I think the closest we've been is about 25 points. But last time we played, they shot out to about 20-2 in the first term and then the rest of the game was pretty consistent, we matched them.”

Sauvageot said his side had to be ready to match the Bulls' physicality from the opening buzzer.

"We're trying to get up to that physical style of play, which we haven't had before because we haven't been able to play representative basketball,” Sauvageot said.

"We need to get that.”

Sauvageot said Hervey Bay would likely depend on its older, more experienced players to lay the platform in the opening terms, before the high-energy young guns try to wrest control of the game from Bundaberg's grasp and claim the maiden CQBL title.

Regardless of the result, Sauvageot said the first CQBL season had been a success, particularly for development.

"Nathan Sewell, he's come along in leaps and bounds this season, and Trent Bigwell has been a beast,” Sauvageot said.

Tip-off is at 7pm.