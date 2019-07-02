BEARS UP FOR STATES: Side aims for the top

The Bundaberg Bears team: Imogen Jakeman, Layla Waghorne, Kym Haworth, Bella Caughley and Claire Vuichoid (front), Jade Kitt, Bella Dickson, Heidi Gardner, Madeline Holmes and Eryn Tessier (back) will head to the state titles.

The Bundaberg Bears team: Imogen Jakeman, Layla Waghorne, Kym Haworth, Bella Caughley and Claire Vuichoid (front), Jade Kitt, Bella Dickson, Heidi Gardner, Madeline Holmes and Eryn Tessier (back) will head to the state titles. Mike Knott BUN010719BAS2

BASKETBALL: If you think the Bundaberg Bears in under-12 will be daunted about competing at the state championships, think again.

The side is ready to bring back some silverware.

The Bears are about to head to Brisbane to compete in the event that starts on Friday.

The side will compete in Division 2 after dominating the recent Central Districts Carnival, losing just one game in their tournament win.

They've also recently smashed the boys, beating the under-12 Bulls squad that will also head to the titles in Ipswich that start on the same day.

The girls held their own and then some to beat the boys on Friday by six points.

"It was unexpected,” Bears coach Kym Haworth said.

"We won by six points and it was a close game.”

"We are physically taller than the boys but they have more speed across the court.”

The match has prepared the side perfectly for the event.

The side could have been in Division 1, after the win, but chose to move down to provide a better competition.

The goal is simple for the team.

"I want to come home with a medal,” Haworth said.

"They deserve it, they are such a nice bunch of girls.

"For us it's a case of we've got to do the little things right.

"Win the first quarter, then we want to keep our leads.

"Making small goals throughout the game.”

Bears captain Bella Dickson said gold is what the girls were after.

She will play as a guard for the event.

"My goal is to play better than last year and improve,” Dickson said.

She said the side will do that if it takes what it did in the Central Districts Carnival into the state titles.

"I think we've done really well communicating and talking to each other,” she said.

"Our defence has also improved from the first Central District Carnival.

Dickson is one of a few players coming back after playing last year.

Layla Waghorne, 9, is one of the youngest.

But she isn't intimidated one bit.

"I try to remember I am really tall for my age,” Waghorne said.

"It's a bit frightening when you see girls that older and taller than you, but I just try to push myself and make myself feel older.”

Fellow Bears player Jade Kitt said it was surprising the side won the CDC given some players had never played the game before.

But despite there being nerves for some of them, including Madeline Holmes, the team was hoping to do its best at the event.

The Bears start its campaign against Toowomba in Pool C but won't be the only team at the state championships with the boys in action as well in Ipswich.

The team is in Division 3 and will face the same side in its first match on Friday in Pool A.